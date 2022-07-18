CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston located in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 am ET. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11.
A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Digital Media Solutions investor website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
