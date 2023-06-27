Digital Seat Media Announces Launch of Digital Student Platform for Student Mental Health Support

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
Digital Seat Media, a leading real-time fan engagement technology platform currently utilized in over 50 NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA venues, reaching over 10 million fans per year, is delighted to announce the launch of its new student-focused mental wellness platform, Digital Student. Leveraging its success within the sports and entertainment field, Digital Seat is introducing this groundbreaking initiative with the aim of providing essential support and resources to students grappling with mental health challenges, while also offering a central hub for school administrators to directly communicate with their student body.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627124928/en/
The Digital Student mental health platform can be easily accessed by scanning the QR code on a student ID, lanyard, or wristband. The platform is web-based and does not require students to download an app or log into an account. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Digital Student platform currently offers real-time suicide prevention chat by linking directly to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, incident reporting, information on depression, addiction, anxiety, and more. Moreover, the platform is fully compatible with existing software commonly used in educational settings, providing reverse compatibility. This unique feature empowers administrators to consolidate their current software into one easily accessible location for students, teachers, and staff. Additionally, Digital Student facilitates scheduling of tutoring services, participation in real-time polling, and in-platform purchases for items such as yearbooks and tickets for social, athletic, and entertainment events.
A key differentiating factor of Digital Student is its utilization of a unique QR code system, allowing seamless integration of the platform into student identification items such as lanyards, ID cards, and wristbands. Additionally, since Digital Student QR codes are unique, administrators are able to tailor content and messages down to the individual class or student as needed. Unlike other software on the market, Digital Student requires no app download or account creation for access. By simply scanning the QR code, students gain entry to a comprehensive range of resources and assistance tailored to their mental wellness needs.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Digital Student platform. The mental health of students is of vital importance, now more than ever. Over the past several years working in sports, we have collaborated closely with high school and college-age students, and it became evident that easier access to mental health resources was a necessity," said Cameron Fowler, CEO at Digital Seat Media. "With the implementation of the Digital Student platform, educational institutions can provide real-time assistance and resources to their students, ensuring their well-being and fostering a supportive environment for learning. We are fully committed to making a positive impact on the lives of students across the nation.”
Digital Seat Media is currently working with several prominent Texas public school districts to offer the Digital Student platform to students for the upcoming fall semester. Furthermore, discussions are underway with school districts in California, Nevada, and Missouri, highlighting the growing interest and demand for Digital Student across various regions.
Digital Student is also actively engaged with several US universities to provide the mental wellness platform to their student bodies. In addition to integrating the Digital Student QR code-enabled tags onto student IDs and lanyards, many universities are exploring the incorporation of the technology into student housing and dorm rooms, ensuring students have constant access to the support they need.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.digitalstudent.com or email info@digitalstudent.com to learn more about the platform.
About Digital Seat Media:
Digital Seat Media is a real-time fan engagement technology platform currently available in over 50 NFL, MLB, NBA and NCAA venues representing over 1.2 million Digital Seat tags installed. By scanning a uniquely encoded QR code, fans can access the Digital Seat platform, from low bandwidth environments regardless of phone carrier or brand, and without the need to download an app. Digital Seat’s metal tags are installed on venue seats, armrests, and bleachers, enabling fans to engage in real-time with the event taking place. Digital Seat also offers a digital version of its tags designed for on-air broadcast, OTT programming, event credentials, and more. The platform offers a wide variety of content and interactive digital modules including gaming, mobile ordering, sweepstakes, event information, and more, allowing fans to engage right from their physical or virtual seat through their mobile device.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627124928/en/
CONTACT: Cole Underwood
817-744-7444
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY MENTAL HEALTH MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION HEALTH UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
SOURCE: Digital Seat Media
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/27/2023 12:03 PM/DISC: 06/27/2023 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627124928/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.