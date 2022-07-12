DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
The "Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital transformation has been one the key trends driving the global Oil & Gas industry since the last decade. This transformation enable the operations to leverage advanced digital technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data among others to drive efficiencies and thereby open up new opportunities for the same as it might involve digital twins which evidently improves the efficiency of predictive maintenance of the critical assets and thereby restricting the exposure of hazardous task to the workers in the facilities.
With oil and gas upfronting the energy sectors added with an increased focus on improving efficiencies and reducing downtime set as a priority by oil and gas companies has resulted in profits been slashed since the year 2014 majorly due to fluctuating oil prices globally. However, raising concerns over the environmental impact of energy production and consumption persist, companies are actively seeking to innovate their strategies and goals while reducing the environmental feedback
Additionally, the price of oil reduced by 40%, since hitting four-year highs of above USD 76 a barrel in October 2018, in the United States, nurturing concerns for oil and gas firms. Hence, the companies in the oil and gas sector are experimenting with contemporary technologies to increase their efficiency and revenue. By leveraging technologies such as AI in oil and gas operations, corporations can design algorithms to guide drills on landmass and ocean floor.
For instance, UK's first oil and gas National Data Repository (NDR), launched in March 2019, using AI to interpret data, which according to the OGA anticipations will assist to discover new oil and gas forecasts and permit more production from existing infrastructures.
Also, the application predictive analytic algorithm is fueling the automation across the upstream segment of the oil & gas industry majorly attributed to the increasing demand for big data technology in the oil & gas industry to augment E&P capabilities with the growing need for automation in the oil & gas industry there by increasing the investments through joint venture capitals.
Additionally, adoption of monitoring equipment such as IoT will allow companies to further digitize the industry by automating and optimizing the processes and eliminating the risk associated including as safety and regulation issues, remote access by constantly enabling constant monitoring of the equipment.
Key Market Trends
- Downstream Sector Expected to Witness Major Market Share
- Asia-Pacific to Account for a Significant Share
Competitive Landscape
The Global Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives, acquisitions to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Need to Implement Disruptive Technologies to Optimize Operations & Increase Safety
4.2.2 Regulatory Requirements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Volatile Oil Price Situation
4.3.2 Stagnant Industrial Growth in Developed Countries
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Enabling Technologies
5.1.1 Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing
5.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT)
5.1.3 Artificial Intelligence
5.1.4 Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)
5.1.5 Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)
5.1.6 Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)
5.2 Sensor
5.2.1 Upstream
5.2.2 Midstream
5.2.3 Downstream
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Investment Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Schneider Electric SE
6.3.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.4 ABB Ltd.
6.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.3.6 Siemens AG
6.3.7 Omron Corporation
6.3.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.3.9 Fanuc Corporation
6.3.10 WFS Technologies Ltd.
6.3.11 Magseis Fairfield ASA
6.3.12 Rohrback Cosasco Systems, Inc.
6.3.13 IBM Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
