NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 282-0024 from the United States or (236) 714-3495 internationally with conference ID 1553097. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com.
Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on November 11, 2021, at (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 1553097.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005041/en/
CONTACT: Investor
Rob Bradley
investors@digitalocean.comMedia
Shannon Paulk
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/07/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/07/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005041/en