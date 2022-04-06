SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Digitate, a leading provider of autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced new benefits, incentives, and program opportunities for its fast-growing, global partner ecosystem. The new Elevate Partner Program will enable partners to increase profitability and accelerate their growth with Digitate, as more organizations supercharge their digital transformation with AIOps.
“We see exponential growth opportunities as more organizations seek to automate IT and business operations to improve efficiency and resilience while gaining competitive advantage,” said Lou Sassano, Global Head, Channels, at Digitate, and a 2022 CRN Channel Chief. “Our network of global partners is a critical element fueling our continued momentum and scale. We are committed to further supporting growth through the addition of more partnerships and alliances, new programs, and additional resources. This will not only help our partners uncover new revenue opportunities, but also accelerate digital transformation for their customers, powered by Digitate’s ignio TM line of AI-powered products and solutions.”
The Elevate Partner Program underscores Digitate’s commitment to and investment in the rapid scaling and growth of its global ecosystem of value-added resellers, system integrators, and technology partners. It enables accredited partners to rapidly onboard and leverage Digitate’s tools, systems, support, and knowledge to drive market opportunity and profitability through engaging with potential customers and accelerating their transitions into autonomous enterprises. The program also provides sales and support coverage in key major markets including the Americas, Europe, UK, MEA, and India.
Digitate is targeting unprecedented channel growth of 130% year-over-year within its partner ecosystem, with a goal in 2022 of increasing net-new customer sales by 50% over the previous year.
Speaking about his company’s partnership with Digitate, Vinod Krishnan, CEO of TVS Next, said: "We are always looking for ways to push the speed barrier and reduce time to value for our customers. Speed is at the core of everything we do, and our partnership with Digitate helps us take it even further. We are excited to have Digitate as our partner to fulfill this endeavor. Our combination of engineering, intelligence, and experience, when brought together harmoniously, brings a level of speed and outcomes that is unmatched by others. Adding ignio to our process has brought it to another level of performance."
The Elevate Partner Program provides a valuable business proposition for partners, incorporating a lucrative software license structure that provides a recurring, compounding revenue stream, as well as a significant professional services opportunity. Other vendors typically either do not allow renewals through partners and take those deals direct, or they offer lower margin discounts on renewals through the partners.
Sayantan Dev, President at Redington Value, added: “Digitate leverages machine learning and AI to intelligently manage IT and business operations and brings great value to our channel partners across the region. This will allow them to deliver lines of innovation to help customers transform their enterprise business operations, enable the digital enterprise, and achieve new business performance levels. Our strategic partnership with Digitate will bring flexibility to deliver the right customer experience for our ecosystem.”
Looking ahead, Digitate is focused on further expanding the Elevate Partner Program by continuing to recruit partners, building a library of robust enablement content, developing new demand generation campaigns, and more.
“We are encouraged by the great momentum we are seeing, and we look forward to the continued expansion of our partner network. This is a perfect set of offerings for regional systems integrators and solutions providers operating in a software sales and services business model, with expertise in areas such as AI/ML, IT operations management, monitoring, IT infrastructure management, and service management,” said Sassano.
The Elevate Partner Program has also been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.
To learn more about becoming a partner, please visit: Elevate Partner Program
About Digitate
Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to autonomously resolve and prevent issues. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005225/en/
CONTACT: Jordan Tewell
10Fold for Digitate
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS FINANCE SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Digitate
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/06/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005225/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.