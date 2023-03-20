A new report examines the role of audio enhancement in education, healthcare and other applications.
NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Digitunity, a nonprofit organization committed to ending the digital divide, with the support of award-winning audio solution provider AVID Products, has released a commissioned report titled "The Crucial Role of Audio Enhancement in Learning & Health" on the role of audio enhancement in education, healthcare, and other applications.
The report is written by Richard West, a professor at Brigham Young University and an expert in using emerging technologies in education. The report examines how audio enhancement can be used in settings such as healthcare and education and provides recommendations to businesses, nonprofits and others who support digital equity on how they can incorporate audio enhancement in their work.
Digitunity's research shows how it is imperative to provide computers to the 36 million people in the United States who don't have one, in order to connect them to educational and economic opportunities. However, the new report shows computers alone often are not enough. Audio devices like headphones, speakers, and other similar peripherals, greatly enhance individuals' experience using a computer.
"Digitunity operates on the belief that device ownership is the cornerstone of digital equity. However, it is just part of the digital equity equation," Scot Henley, executive director of Digitunity, said. "This report clearly defines the need for audio enhancement as one of the many key hardware and software essentials that enable the productive use of a computer."
AVID is one of the cornerstone partners of Digitunity's Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide. They also offer audio products to Digitunity's Digital Opportunity Network members at a discount from the list price. These projects are among many that the two organizations partner on in the quest to improve digital equity across the U.S.
"Audio is an underappreciated primary sense. It has the ability to open the door to opportunity on a variety of levels," said Tom Finn, president & CEO of AVID Products. "Audio transcends many aspects of our everyday lives, allowing us to connect with one another, and with ourselves, through music, entertainment and information. Providing tools that aid in delivering sound to anyone, anywhere, anytime is our mission."
This report also comes on the heels of Digitunity's January 2023 webinar highlighting device essentials for digital equity. These essentials include audio accessories like speakers and headsets. They're also featured in Digitunity's "Device Essentials for Digital Equity" infographic that illustrates the factors that support device adoption and use.
Through these publications and other similar works to be released, Digitunity intends to leverage its body of work and national lens to inform the field and provide communities with novel ideas on how to eliminate the digital divide. To learn more about Digitunity's partnership with AVID, its Device Essentials, and other initiatives, please visit digitunity.org.
About Digitunity
Since the 1980s, Digitunity has advanced digital inclusion by connecting donors of technology with organizations serving people in need. Our mission is to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one, along with robust internet connectivity and digital literacy skills. To learn more about our mission, please visit digitunity.org.
About AVID Products
Founded in 1953, AVID is a 100 percent employee-owned company supplying mindful, innovative, and accessible audio solutions to learners of all ages within education, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and more. They are passionate about providing solutions with impact and delivering an outstanding experience every step of the way. Learn more at avidproducts.com.
