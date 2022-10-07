Direct Selling Association Hosts Annual Legal & Regulatory Seminar in D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--
On September 21-23, the Direct Selling Association (DSA) hosted its annual Legal & Regulatory Seminar in Washington D.C. Returning to an in-person event, the seminar provides the only annual opportunity for direct selling company legal, regulatory and government affairs professionals to specifically hear from regulators and policymakers.
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Samuel Levine, speaking at the DSA Legal & Regulatory Seminar. (Photo: Business Wire)
The seminar included remarks from Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Samuel Levine, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and a panel with Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) and Marc Veasey (D-TX). Participants also heard from direct selling company General Counsels, compliance executives, leading industry attorneys, industry partners, and Congressional staff on issues impacting the direct selling industry. The presentations focused on how companies and the industry will adapt and respond to ensure protection of consumers and our business.
Sen. Blackburn said, “It is the private sector like direct sellers that solve problems. They create businesses and economic impact for millions of Americans. Working with direct sellers, I will ensure that regulators understand the positive force and strong self-regulation the industry provides.”
Rep. Veasey remarked, “The direct selling business is a huge economic engine in the DFW Metroplex. My role is to represent my constituents and not put people over politics. I look forward to continuing my work with direct sellers to protect consumers and economic opportunities at the same time.”
Rep. Lesko added, “I was pleased to join the Direct Selling Association and speak with them about the positive impact direct selling can have on our communities, especially women. I will continue to work with my Congressional colleagues in a bipartisan manner to keep barriers to entry low and encourage more people to get involved with this vital component to our economy.”
DSA President Joseph N. Mariano noted, “It was energizing to gather for our first in-person Legal & Regulatory Seminar in three years. Understanding the current regulatory and legislative landscape as well as working to achieve more clarity is vital to ensuring the success of our companies and salespeople. DSA prides itself on its ability to convene regulators, policymakers, as well as industry executives and partners who provide insights on key issues and challenges that impact our business model. This is the only forum for the industry that brings together these parties.”
DSA extends a special thank you to our premier sponsor Winston & Strawn LLP as well as Jenkon, Nexio, Momentum Factor, Scheef & Stone, Millar Kreklewetz, and Squire for their generous sponsorship of this event. To view the full agenda, please go here https://www.dsa.org/dsa-legal-regulatory-seminar/agenda.
ABOUT DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION
For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.
