DirectMed Parts & Service (“DirectMed”), a leading medical imaging parts, systems, and service company, announced today that it has acquired Technical Prospects, LLC (“Technical Prospects” or the “Company”), a leading provider of parts, training, and support for medical imaging equipment.
Founded by former Siemens engineer Robert Probst, the Company has operated from its facility in Appleton, WI serving customers across the US and internationally for nearly 30 years. Since the company’s founding in 1997, Technical Prospects has been the leading parts supplier for Siemens imaging equipment, with coverage across multiple modalities. Today, the business provides timely, cost-effective parts, training, and service solutions, driven by a continued commitment to quality and dedication to customer service. Technical Prospects is led by President & CEO, Jeremy Probst, who has spent 20+ years in the medical imaging and engineering field.
“From our initial discussions with the DirectMed team, it was clear how closely our missions aligned to extend the life of medical imaging equipment and lower costs for healthcare providers,” said Technical Prospects President & CEO Jeremy Probst. “This partnership with DirectMed will provide Technical Prospects with expanded resources to deliver an even higher level of service and expertise to our customers. This will include a greater breadth and depth of parts, full systems, and technical support. After almost 30 years of independent operations, we are excited to partner with DirectMed for our next chapter of growth.”
Brad de Koning, President & CEO of DirectMed commented, “The team at DirectMed has long viewed Technical Prospects as the leading aftermarket Siemens imaging parts and service company in the U.S. The opportunity to partner with them supports our vision of becoming the most trusted resource in aftermarket diagnostic imaging equipment. We are all very excited to begin working with Jeremy and the Technical Prospects staff and expanding the DirectMed breadth of capabilities. There will be no immediate changes to the Technical Prospects brand, the Appleton operations, or the level of commitment to their customer base.”
Tanner LoRusso, VP of Sales for DirectMed, added, “Partnering with Technical Prospects not only expands our scope of parts and systems offering given their deep Siemens expertise, but widens our parts modality coverage further in cardiac cath lab, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, and radiography. Technical Prospects’ mission of providing the medical imaging community with pre-owned, high quality, and cost-effective imaging parts aligns directly with our own. We are looking forward to working with Jeremy and the rest of the Technical Prospects team in achieving our shared goals.”
About Technical Prospects:
Technical Prospects is the leading supplier of aftermarket parts, training, and service to medical imaging equipment, with a focus on Siemens equipment. The Company offers parts and coverage across multiple modalities, including CT, MRI, Cath-Angio, C-Arms, general X-ray, ultrasound, and mammography. Technical Prospects was founded in 1997 by Robert Probst, and currently operates under President & CEO Jeremy Probst from its facility in Appleton, WI. For additional information on Technical Prospects, please visit the firm's website at www.TechnicalProspects.com.
About DirectMed:
DirectMed is a leading aftermarket diagnostic imaging parts, systems, and service provider. With over 60,000 parts in stock, the company repairs, supports and sells GE, Siemens, Philips and Canon/Toshiba MRI and CT parts to healthcare networks, imaging centers and independent service organizations ("ISOs") around the world. DirectMed also owns LBN Medical ApS, based in Aalborg, Denmark, a leading reseller of aftermarket medical imaging equipment and parts to customers around the world and ScanMed, LLC, a leader in MRI coil design, manufacture, and repair. For more information, visit the website www.DirectMedParts.com.
