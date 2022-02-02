BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
Directus, a leading software company democratizing the future of data management, today announced general availability of Directus 9, the world's first Open Data Platform. With a new codebase built on Node.js and Vue.js 3, Directus 9 achieves 10X higher performance than previous versions for near-instant SQL query responses, whether browsing vast datasets in the Directus app or performing deeply nested relational API requests. The release of Directus 9 comes on the heels of the company achieving the notable milestone of 10+ million (now 15+ million) Docker installations of its open-source app, signifying widespread adoption among the container-native developer community.
“During the past two years, our 2-person project has grown into a passionate team of 20 engineers and hundreds of contributors, all working tirelessly to introduce Directus as the world’s first Open Data Platform,” said Ben Haynes, Co-Founder and CEO of Directus. “We’re tremendously grateful for the ongoing support and contributions of our developer community. We will continue to enhance and improve the Directus platform, with a focus on stability, documentation and testing, to further optimize the developer experience.”
Open-source, modular and extensible, Directus provides unlimited flexibility, with no hard feature ceiling and no vendor lock-in. It installs on top of and mirrors new or existing SQL databases, without altering schema or content. This enables database administrators to maintain full control, and the data remains pristine and portable. This makes it easy to ingest, fetch, update, or even create, data using the Directus REST+GraphQL API, JavaScript SDK or even pure SQL.
For Directus 9, the team at Directus refactored the platform to be 100 percent JavaScript with full support for every major SQL vendor, to perfectly complement the modern tech stack. Additionally, Directus 9 is the only solution of its kind offered as both a free, on-premises solution as well as a tiered Cloud offering. Key features and improvements in Directus 9 include:
- Database abstraction: Expanded database support to include MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server, CockroachDB, Oracle DB, as well as variants such as MariaDB, AWS RedShift, AWS Aurora and more.
- Lightning-fast Performance: 10X I/O speeds and native support for caching via Redis or memory.
- Overhauled permissions: Open-ended, rule-based access control and validation, with customizable filters.
- Directus Insights: The ability to pull actionable insights into robust, customizable dashboards with charts and visualization tools alongside content.
- Many-to-Any relationships (or page builder): Ability to create relationships that span any number of collections, to support any data model type.
- Nestable folders: The ability to organize assets and leverage powerful on-the-fly image resizing and transformations.
- Displays: Decoupled interaction and presentation interfaces, enabling users to manage field values on a details page, separate from inline presentation.
- Built-In docs and a tailored API reference: Dynamic references for all collections and field endpoints, along with versioned docs built into the app.
- Auth Integrations: Deep SSO integration for OAuth2, OpenID, and LDAP for improved authentication.
- Enhanced developer experience: Data aggregation, advanced relational filtering, dataset import/export via JSON or CSV, and more.
“With these new features, Directus removes barriers to accessing valuable data, providing a flexible, scalable and intuitive solution for any data-driven app or project,” Haynes said.
Directus 9 is delivered as an on-premises solution or managed cloud offering for quickly getting up and running with a demo or blank instance. Directus Cloud will also offer exclusive features and a Community Cloud option.
In development for nearly two decades, the Directus platform powers internal data tools and omnichannel digital experiences for the world's most forward-looking organizations and companies, including Comcast, Stihl, the Canadian Government and many others.
“Tripadvisor is using Directus to bring our products, data and content closer together,” said Antoine Veliz, VP of Design at Tripadvisor. “This will allow our users to plan and experience travel in new and innovative ways.”
“Directus is fantastic for both building out databases without the tedious headaches of old, and for allowing end-users to manage and post content,” said Riley Paulsen, Full-Stack Developer at Ball State University. “There’s a field for pretty much every scenario, and if there isn’t one, the platform is built in a way that’s extensible.”
Directus 9 is available as a premium self-hosted app under its open-source license, or within a fully-managed Standard or dedicated Enterprise Cloud solution. Directus Cloud is the fastest and best way to demo Directus. Visit www.directus.io to learn more and get started.
About Directus
Based in Brooklyn, NY and founded in 2004, Directus is a software company that provides solutions for businesses looking to democratize data by creating and managing intuitive, data-driven business applications. Available as free and open-source on-premises software, as well as through a robust Cloud service, Directus powers even the largest and most complex projects for a limitless array of use cases. Completely modular and extensible, Directus offers endless possibilities with no limitations or paywalls, and no vendor lock-in. Directus is used by many of the world's most forward-looking companies and organizations, including AT&T, Bose, TripAdvisor, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, visit directus.io.
