The new PerkinElmer business acquired by New Mountain Capital announced today the appointment of Dirk Bontridder as Chief Executive Officer effective March 13, 2023. The newly independent company includes the flagship OneSource laboratory and field services as well as a portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables and reagents for the biopharma, food, environmental & safety and applied end markets.
“We are pleased to welcome Dirk to the new PerkinElmer business,” said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “Dirk brings a wealth of dynamic experience driving sustainable growth in global businesses with a collaborative, entrepreneurial mindset. Dirk is the right choice to lead the organization in the next phase of growth to drive extraordinary results for the benefit of customers, employees and all stakeholders.”
“Dirk’s breadth of operational and strategic experience in laboratory environments including life sciences makes him uniquely suited to lead the new PerkinElmer business,” said Joe Walker, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “We look forward to partnering with Dirk to continue enhancing and expanding the Company’s leading service and product solutions to better serve our customers.”
Dirk brings more than 25 years of global management experience, including 11 years at Eurofins Scientific Services, where he was Group Executive Vice President and oversaw multiple segments of the business. Dirk made significant contributions to Eurofins by delivering organic growth and successfully leading a strategic M&A program. Throughout his tenure with Eurofins, Dirk was responsible for the food testing and environmental business units in Europe, and later led the global BioPharma Services business. He also oversaw the successful development of Eurofins’ clinical diagnostics business in the U.S.
“The fundamentals of the new PerkinElmer business are strong. With a global footprint, PerkinElmer is a trusted brand with a legacy of innovation to deliver in a customer-centered culture,” said Dirk Bontridder. “There is already a strong foothold in highly desirable markets, namely biopharma, food and environmental. Working in partnership with the PerkinElmer executive leadership team, I look forward to delivering on our mandate and deepening our commitments to key stakeholders, namely our customers, our people and our communities.”
About the Company
The new PerkinElmer business, a newly independent company as of March 13, 2023, is a global analytical services and solutions provider with offerings including the leading OneSource Field and Laboratory services business that serve the biopharma, food, environmental, safety and applied end markets to accelerate scientific outcomes. Since 1937, PerkinElmer has served as a trusted partner in laboratory analysis and management and today complements its service offerings with a broad portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables, and reagents. With a dedicated team of more than 6,000 team members, the Company serves customers in more than 35 countries. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
