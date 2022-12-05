HOUSTON & FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
DISA Global Solutions, Inc. (“DISA”), a leading tech-enabled provider of employee testing, screening, compliance, and workplace health and safety solutions, announced the acquisition of Global HR Research (“Global HR” or “GHRR”) from Renovo Capital. The acquisition marks DISA’s second add-on since Audax’ investment in the platform in September, 2022, reflective of Audax’ strategy to accelerate DISA’s growth through M&A. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida with operations across the U.S., Global HR specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of employee testing, screening, and compliance management solutions to a diverse set of end markets. GHRR, which manages complex needs throughout the employee lifecycle, differentiates itself through best-in-class service levels, expertise within healthcare and other specialized industries, an intuitive technology platform and user interface, and the strength of its integration into customer platforms. Global HR was recently recognized by HRO Today as the No. 1 enterprise background screening provider in their “Baker’s Dozen” customer satisfaction rankings.
John Peterson, CEO of DISA, commented, “Global HR Research is a longstanding brand that has built its reputation on trust and prioritizing the customer experience. I have followed them over the years and have always been impressed with their organic growth and successful strategic acquisitions. Like DISA, customer care distinguishes GHRR from the competition and is exemplified by an impressive retention rate and net promoter score. I believe that the combination of our two entities will enhance the depth of our expertise and ensure we continue to provide the most comprehensive employee screening services. Together, we will identify best practices, implement innovative solutions, and assist our customers as they mitigate risk and safeguard their businesses.”
“We are excited to welcome the Global HR team into the DISA platform. Global HR brings key solutions, proprietary and differentiated technology, and strategic expansion into new end markets that will allow DISA to reach a broader customer base and drive further growth,” said Young Lee, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity. “Global HR provides substantial scale with a leading platform in background screening and adds strength and capabilities in end markets such as healthcare, manufacturing, and education.”
Beau Thomas, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity, added, “We look forward to partnering with the entire Global HR team to continue their impressive track record and help accelerate the growth of the combined DISA platform through strategic acquisitions and partnership opportunities."
Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to DISA. Stifel Financial Corp. served as financial advisor to Global HR.
ABOUT DISA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, TX, DISA Global Solutions (“DISA” or the “Company”) is a leading tech-enabled provider of employee testing, screening, compliance management, and workplace health and safety solutions to a diverse set of end markets. The Company's solutions are designed for employers that need help navigating increasingly complex employee screening laws or safety-sensitive requirements. DISA differentiates itself through its proprietary consortium model, speed and quality of its full suite of testing and screening services, direct-lab network, and leading proprietary technology database & customer platforms. Learn more: www.disa.com
ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY
Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco and London. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies, and is currently investing in add-ons out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 360 employees and over 150 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website, at www.audaxprivateequity.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
