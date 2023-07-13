ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Disability:IN , the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, today announced the winners of its 2023 Inclusion Awards. Each year, Disability:IN has recognized the visionary brands and individuals that are advancing disability inclusion through the Inclusion Awards, which recognize outstanding disability inclusion efforts among the organization’s more than 500 corporate partners.
“The recipients of the 2023 Inclusion Awards are proving that businesses truly do have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, accessibility and equality,” said Jill Houghton, president & CEO of Disability:IN. “These companies and individuals go the extra mile every day to create an environment where people with disabilities can be their authentic selves and flourish in all areas of life. We applaud their hard work and innovation as we work together towards this shared goal."
The 2023 Inclusion Awards includes 12 categories:
Employer of the Year winner Walgreens Boots Alliance has long placed the full inclusion of people with disabilities at the forefront of the company’s mission. To build on its long-standing commitment to hiring people with disabilities, Walgreens has now dedicated itself to representing people with disabilities at all levels of the company’s U.S. segments. Perhaps most notably, Walgreens has redesigned its employee bonus plan to include a disability representation metric to drive this commitment, making it the first company in the S&P 500 to include disability representation as a separate, standalone metric within a disclosed incentive plan. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been named by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
“This award is especially meaningful to all of us at Walgreens Boots Alliance, as we are very proud of our long-standing commitment to creating a work experience that unlocks critical talent, provides sustainable work to an underrepresented community and empowers all team members to grow in their careers and enjoy our shared success,” said Holly May, executive vice president & global chief human resources officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to continually learning, evolving and innovating our inclusion practices so that our employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves and unique experiences to work each day.”
This year’s awards includes an important new category, Autism Inclusion Company of the Year, awarded to Dell Technologies. Presented in partnership with software company SAP, this new category is designed to recognize a company for innovative policies, strategies and initiatives that have driven measurable results in the areas of hiring, retaining, and advancing autistic colleagues both in the U.S. and internationally. Dell has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
“Our culture of authenticity that enables all employees to feel valued and empowered to let their individual strengths shine is a cornerstone of how we win together, and we are honored to be recognized as the Autism Inclusion Company of the Year,” said Danielle Biddick, Neurodiversity Program Lead, Dell Technologies. “We know that neurodivergent job seekers are interested in and possess the required skills for roles across a variety of business functions, and we are proud to have a 96% retention rate among our program hires.”
Accessible Product of the Year: General Motors
General Motors has been awarded the 2023 Accessible Product of the Year for their accessible conversion of the Chevrolet Traverse, in partnership with BraunAbility, which provides individuals with disabilities with an option that reflects a more adventurous, independent spirit and promotes equality for people with disabilities. General Motors has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
Affiliate of the Year: Disability:IN Utah
Disability:IN’s partnership with 22 affiliates across the country is critically important to advancing inclusion. Disability:IN Utah has been named 2023 Affiliate of the Year for exemplary on-the-ground efforts to help employers in the territory understand, utilize and realize the benefits afforded by leveraging people with disabilities present in the workplace, supply chain and marketplace.
ERG/BRG of the Year: Chevron
The ENABLED network at Chevron has been named ERG/BRG of the Year for the sheer magnitude of programming and practices the company provides to promote disability awareness and education among employees. For example, this year’s first-ever global ENABLED Summit was a two-day internal event designed to amplify the contributions, knowledge and experiences of people affected or touched by disabilities. It was coordinated by volunteers from ENABLED chapters around the world with participation from employees in more than 30 countries. Chevron has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
ERG/BRG Executive Sponsor of the Year: Rady Johnson
Rady Johnson of Pfizer has been named ERG/BRG Executive Sponsor of the year for the impact he has had on setting a clear strategic direction and putting in place a team of employee volunteers around the world to support and enable the success of Pfizer’s disability inclusion and awareness initiatives. Pfizer was named by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
Inclusive Marketing Campaign of the Year: Google
This year, Google received the Inclusive Marketing Campaign of the Year award for its ground-breaking ‘All In’ accessible marketing campaign launched at the Cannes International Film Festival. The campaign embodies the change needed with regard to how advertising and media is made for and experienced by people with disabilities. Google has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
John D. Kemp Leadership Award: Jenny Lay-Flurrie
Jenny Lay-Flurrie of Microsoft received the 2023 John D. Kemp Leadership Award for her influence, expertise and efforts to promote and develop disability employment at Microsoft, which has dramatically improved disability employment opportunities at the company. Microsoft has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
Mary Brougher Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award: Darlene Fuller
This year, Disability:IN renamed the Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year award to be the Mary Brougher Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award to commemorate the late disability rights leader and advocate for the employment of youth and adults with disabilities. This year’s recipient is Darlene Fuller of Sodexo, whose tireless commitment to the utilization and growth of disability-owned businesses is second to none. Sodexo has been recognized by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
NextGen Leader Alum of the Year: Danny Tanchez
Danny Tanchez of Northrop Grumman has been named the 2023 NextGen Leader Alum of the Year for his ability to lead with empathy, kindness and a genuine willingness to make an impact in the lives of people with disabilities. Northrop Grumman was named by Disability:IN as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.
Supplier of the Year: Rangam
Minority-, woman- and disability-owned workforce solutions company Rangam has been named 2023 Supplier of the Year for its impressive new technology platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence to change the way companies identify and customize jobs and job descriptions for autistic, neurodivergent and disabled talent.
Top Corporation for Disability-Owned Businesses: Ally Financial
Ally Financial has been named the Top Corporation for Disability-Owned Businesses because of the firm’s tireless work to include Disability:IN certified disability-owned businesses in their supply chain processes and corporate supplier diversity programs. Ally was also recognized with a top score on the Disability Equality Index, recognizing the company as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN.
About Disability:IN
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Disability:IN’s Supplier Diversity Program is the nation’s recognized third-party certification program for disability-owned businesses, including businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. To learn more, visit http://disabilityin.org
