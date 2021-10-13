ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Disability:IN, the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, has chosen three Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (DOBE®s) to compete as finalists on October 21 in the 10th Pitch Perfect Challenge as part of Disability:IN’s Supplier Diversity program that certifies disabled-owned businesses.
The finalists are:
- Black Box Safety, a safety products and training company
- Dusty Studio, a boutique animation design and production house
- 2axend, a strategic consulting and training firm, and ‘people’s choice’ as determined by social media voting
On October 21 at 1:00 pm EDT, the owners of the companies—chosen from 28 total applicants—will give their final virtual pitches “Shark Tank” style to a panel of corporate experts. Winners will be announced at the end of the challenge, with $10,000 in cash for the first-place winner, $7,500 in cash for the second-place winner, and $500 for the third-place winner.
Additionally, all three winners will receive a scholarship to attend a one-week Executive Education program at Dartmouth College’s Tuck Business School that focuses on building or growing diverse businesses, sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb. Winners also will have the opportunity to meet with executives at several companies that are looking to provide contracting and subcontracting opportunities to disability-owned businesses.
The Pitch Perfect Challenge is part of a Disability:IN program that certifies Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (DOBE®s), Veteran Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (V-DOBE™s) and Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (SDV-DOBE™s). program. Disability:IN is the leading third-party certifier of DOBEs. To qualify, an enterprise must be a for-profit business that is at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by a person with a disability. The DOBE program grew 40% to 250 businesses in 2020.
“Disability inclusion is not just about hiring. Supplier diversity has become a more critical part of ESG and companies’ sustainability efforts. Our data shows disability-owned businesses are 6 to 7 times as likely to employ other people with disabilities. During Disability Employment Awareness Month, we want to elevate these businesses alongside the hundreds of companies we partner with that engage in supplier diversity programs and build economic opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO, Disability:IN.
Approximately 700,000 workers with disabilities are self-employed, according to the latest U.S. Census. People with disabilities, by definition, often need to find new and less traditional paths to success to meet their physical needs. Under the DOBE program, disabled entrepreneurs develop their skills and get direct access to companies that contract with minority business owners.
“We’re excited to prepare these incredible entrepreneurs to pitch and communicate their value to companies that are actively looking for unique products and services. By expanding their supplier diversity portfolio commitments, these companies will open doors for disabled entrepreneurs and provide resources and tools to succeed faster,” said Jennifer McNeil, executive director of indirect strategic sourcing at Cox Communications, one of three Pitch Perfect Challenge judges along with supplier diversity executives from MGM Resorts and Royal Bank of Canada/City National.
Disability:IN will announce the Pitch Perfect Challenge winners on their website and on Twitter at @DisabilityIN on October 21. Click here to learn more about supplier diversity and the Pitch Perfect Challenge. To watch the pitches live via Zoom, register here.
About the Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) program
The DOBE program is a Nationally Recognized Certification including The Billion Dollar Roundtable, the corporate advocacy organization that recognizes and celebrates corporations that achieved spending of at least $1 billion with minority and women-owned suppliers. The Disability:IN Supplier Diversity program drives thought leadership for the supplier diversity profession, while advancing best practices that create supply-chain opportunities for certified disability-owned and service-disabled owned business enterprises. Learn more about how businesses get certified here.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 280 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005634/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Suzanne Robitaille
Archie Group for Disability:IN
1.203.832.4107
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Disability:IN
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/13/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005634/en