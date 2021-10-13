AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“ DISCO ”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 989-2979 from the United States or +1 (236) 714-3974 internationally, with conference ID 2388156. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.
Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 2388156. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.
About DISCO
DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.
