AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--

CS Disco, Inc. (“ DISCO ” ) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kiwi Camara, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lafair, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com. An archived replay will also be made available at the same location for a limited time following the presentation.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

