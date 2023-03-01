FILE - Yves Jean-Bart, president of the Haitian Football Federation, wearing a protective face mask, arrives for a court hearing regarding allegations that he abused female athletes at the country's national training center, in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, May 21, 2020. Haiti’s former soccer federation president, whose lifetime ban from sport over sexual abuse allegations was overturned in Feb. 2023, announced Wednesday, March 1, 2023 that he is reclaiming his position.