Disney Music Group Launches New Podcast Series, Disney Hits Podcast

Disney Music Group in association with Popcult is set to debut the Disney Hits Podcast, a new microcast series based on the Happiest Playlist on Earth. The first four episodes will be available everywhere podcasts are enjoyed on Sept. 1 and will be followed by weekly episode releases. Listen to the trailer and subscribe here.
Hosted by actor and Disney music fan, Laya DeLeon Hayes (“The Equalizer,” “Doc McStuffins”), each episode takes listeners on a magical journey with stories and trivia behind favorite Disney Hits songs. Each week, composers, songwriters and talent behind some of the most beloved Disney films, including The Lion King, Frozen, Coco, Moana, Encanto and more, will share the magic behind the music in bite-sized episodes.
The first four episodes follow:
Episode 1: “Let It Go” from Frozen
Episode 2: “Remember Me” from Coco
Episode 3: “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King
Episode 4: “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
Episodes will be released each Thursday, with “A Whole New World” from Aladdin available on Sept. 8.
Karen Lieberman, DMG’s Vice President of Sales and Digital said, “The Disney Hits Playlist has been bringing fans the most magical music for more than 6 years. With more than 5 million followers globally and over 25 billion streams to date, we want to invite listeners on a deeper journey into their favorite songs. With fun facts and behind-the-scenes trivia, the whole family can experience the biggest Disney Hits in a whole new way.”
About Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes currently stars opposite Queen Latifah on the CBS series “The Equalizer,” and is perhaps best known for voicing the titular role in the BAFTA, Emmy® and Peabody Award-nominated animated series, “Doc McStuffins,” which earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination. Hayes was just 9 years old when she booked the landmark role as the first Black animated character on Disney Junior. Hayes has established a successful voiceover career, garnering roles in “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” “Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie,” and most recently, she voiced the Iron Maiden in the popular video game series League of Legends. Later this year, Hayes will voice Angrboda in Santa Monica Studio’s Sony Interactive game God of War Ragnarök. Upcoming films include the lead role in "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" and a starring role in the independent film “40” as Hany, the youngest sister in a family of recently freed slaves, opposite Imani Hakim.
About Disney Music Group
Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI Stoessel, DCappella, New Hope Club, almost monday, and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world—from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, including the chart-topping albums Encanto, Frozen 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, Moana, the Oscar ® - and Grammy ® -winning Frozen, the Grammy-winning Guardians of the Galaxy, the Emmy ® -winning music from WandaVision, the Emmy-winning music from The Mandalorian, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Soul score, plus the Oscar-winning Black Panther and Coco soundtracks. Recent titles include Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring scores by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, plus ZOMBIES 3 and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Upcoming releases include Strange World and Avatar: The Way of Water. Impacting pop culture around the globe, DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog includes music from films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Star Wars, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as recording artist Annette Funicello and the beloved classic song “It's a Small World.” DMG produces the Disney For Scores podcast series, highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: https://disneymusic.lnk.to/disneyhits.
