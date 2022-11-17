MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global talent gap solutions firm, today announced it has finalized an acquisition for controlling interest in Grand Circus, a virtual upskilling and talent development curriculum provider that teaches high-demand technology skills and connects employers with exceptional talent.
Through the acquisition of Grand Circus, DISYS adds a unique but complementary service offering with a strong track record of equipping talent, particularly in historically underrepresented communities, with the skills necessary to contribute at some of the world’s leading companies.
“It’s no secret that the technology space is one of rapid innovation that requires constant evolution – leaving an acute need for a stable pipeline of talent ready to tackle the latest challenges and a stable platform for talent to continually refine their skillset,” said DISYS’ CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed. “Grand Circus’ expertise in upskilling is the perfect match for the DISYS portfolio and further augments our ability to deliver premier value for our clients and talent by offering a full breadth of talent solutions at each point along their growth trajectory.”
"The core mission of Grand Circus has always been about creating opportunities for individuals and elevating our community. By joining the DISYS platform, we have an incredible opportunity to grow the Grand Circus brand, while remaining true to those values," added Damien Rocchi, CEO and Founder of Grand Circus. "Grand Circus' proven approach to training, paired with the global reach of DISYS, provides an exciting value proposition for our students, alumni, and enterprise partners."
In addition to what Grand Circus brings to the DISYS portfolio over the short-term, this acquisition also brings a ready-to-scale education vehicle that can be cascaded across the DISYS enterprise to deliver further value to clients in the form of custom programs for client talent development and upskilling needs over the long term – adding a key piece to the DISYS platform as the growing talent gap solutions firm heads into its next stage of evolution in the coming year.
About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M, is a global managed services and staffing firm with over 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.
About Grand Circus
Grand Circus is a virtual coding bootcamp that's been changing lives and careers since 2013. Its more than 2,500 graduates have been hired by Amazon, Rocket Mortgage, Ford, and many other top employers. The company has partnered with leading technology companies to make careers in tech more accessible to everyone. For more information, visit www.grandcircus.co.
