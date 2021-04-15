North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.