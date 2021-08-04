NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.2 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 2 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $34.2 million, or 14 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $346.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.

