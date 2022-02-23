NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $16.5 million, or 7 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $365.6 million, or $1.54 per share.
The residential care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $336.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $7.9 million, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.
