Dividend Finance, a leading national provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency financing solutions for property owners, has hired Ed Wlodarczyk, Steven Senft and Chad Kenney to fill newly created positions as Vice Presidents of Business Development in Dividend’s Commercial PACE division.
Wlodarczyk brings over 30 years of experience in acquisitions, dispositions, finance, and portfolio management to Dividend, having completed over $1B in transactional and advisory business nationwide. He will utilize his experience and knowledge in capital markets and investment advisory to assist the CPACE Division in the area of energy efficiency upgrades on outdated commercial real estate. Wlodarczyk previously was a Senior Director with Ten-X, an online platform for buying and selling commercial real estate. Wlodarczyk attended Loyola University Chicago, specializing in Business and Communication disciplines.
Senft brings 20-plus years of diverse hospitality experience to Dividend to finance hotel measures to reduce their energy spend and carbon footprints. His career includes stints in hotel ownership, management and operations; financial analysis; strategic planning; equity and debt capitalization; and transacting acquisitions and dispositions valued at over $7 billion. Prior to joining Dividend, Senft was a Senior Sales Executive at Ten-X. He previously was a Principal of CRU Global Innovations (a Printed Light, Printed Battery and Printed Solar technology company) and CRU Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate company with an emphasis on Hotel Asset and Property Management, Commercial Brokerage and Investments. Senft earned two degrees from California Polytechnic University, Pomona: his Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the Collins College of Hospitality Management and a Master of Business Administration. Steven also received his Certificate in Real Estate, Development, and Hotel Investment from Cornell University.
Kenney joins the Dividend C-PACE team with more than 15 years’ commercial banking experience, focusing on real estate and operating company lending. In his banking career, Kenney has held relationship management and leadership positions with smaller regional banks and super-regionals including Truist Bank and PNC Bank. He holds an MBA from Missouri State University, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Evangel University, and is a graduate of BB&T’s Management Development Institute.
Peter Grabell, Dividend’s divisional head of PACE, commented, “The explosion of PACE financing and its rapid shift to becoming a more prevalent part of a property’s capital stack influenced Dividend to significantly increase the resources it is committing to PACE. We’ll continue to aggressively invest in our PACE business to ensure that Dividend fully serves the clean energy and energy efficiency financing needs of commercial real estate owners.”
PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) is a public-private financing mechanism for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation and seismic upgrades on privately owned commercial property. Since its inception, PACE financing has grown throughout the United States and has grown to over $2.3B in related transaction volume.
For more information about Dividend and its various financing solutions for commercial property projects encompassing renewables, energy efficiency or resiliency, contact pace@dividendfinance.com.
