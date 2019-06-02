North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.