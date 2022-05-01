FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, speaks with his coach Boris Becker before resuming his men's singles match against Sam Querrey of the U.S on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2016. Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.