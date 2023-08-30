FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
DLA, LLC (DLA), a leading provider of internal audit and accounting advisory services, is delighted to announce the addition of Maria Golenkov as Managing Director, Internal Audit. With a career of successes performing operational consulting, IPO readiness, SOX implementations, and enterprise risk assessments for Business Development Companies (BDCs) and Financial Services companies. Maria brings a wealth of expertise to fortify DLA's impactful portfolio.
Maria's niche lies in her strategic focus on BDCs, private equity, credit, real estate investment trusts, hedge funds, and global alternative asset management. Her seasoned background has consistently propelled her clients toward excellence in a dynamic landscape.
Before joining DLA, Maria held the position of Director at a prominent Big Four Accounting firm. In this role, she navigated clients through the terrain of public company corporate governance requirements for NYSE and NASDAQ. Her guidance allowed asset managers' seamless transition from private to public, ensuring adherence to the standards of SOX 404. Maria's experience extended to the streamlining of business processes and systems, accomplished through innovative automation and the expansion of existing applications.
"Maria is an exemplary audit and risk management leader, celebrated for her transformative initiatives and the orchestration of high-performing teams," commented Phil Ramacca, President & CFO at DLA. "Her exceptional experience perfectly equips her for the role of Managing Director, Internal Audit."
Maria's arrival underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and growth. Maria's alignment with DLA's values and her capacity to steer transformational change make her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clients alike. As Managing Director, Internal Audit, Maria is set to elevate DLA's impact and reinforce its reputation for excellence in the realm of audit and advisory services.
About DLA, LLC
Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit and accounting advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA’s leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, and IT advisory services. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.
For further information about DLA, LLC, please visit us at www.dlallc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830641108/en/
Danielle Dietrich, Managing Director of Human Resources & Administration, 973.575.1565
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: DLA, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/30/2023 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830641108/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.