DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and finance firm and one of the fastest-growing companies in America, announces the grand opening of Grand Plaza in Allentown, PA. The public and members of the media are welcome to attend a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, June 22 nd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.
Grand Plaza, an eight-story, 254,782 square foot, Class-A office building, is located at 835 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101, in downtown Allentown’s Hamilton District. The building features open, full-floor, and multi-tenant floor plans. Office spaces range in size from 5,000 to 33,600 square feet. Additionally, Grand Plaza offers an iconic main plaza, energy-efficient workspaces, winter gardens, and a lush and vegetated roof.
DLP Capital acquired the building via auction in December 2021. DLP Founder and CEO Don Wenner says this project holds a special place in his heart.
“The Lehigh Valley is where I grew up,” said Wenner. “This is where I launched DLP Capital 16 years ago and it continues to be home to our Allentown branch. DLP will always jump at the opportunity to invest back into a region that has given so much to us. This is incredibly special for our company. I can’t wait to celebrate the ribbon cutting with friends and family, in the community that helped shape DLP into the company it is today.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m., DLP Capital will provide food trucks, music, a caricaturist, balloon animals, and games. DLP Founder and CEO Don Wenner will be made available to the media immediately following the ceremony.
About DLP Capital
DLP Capital is a private real estate investment and financial services company focused onmaking an IMPACT through acquiring, developing, and building communities, relationships, housing, leaders,and organizations. DLP Capital has an expansive array of business divisions and companiesincluding lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, title services, property management,construction management, development, and loan servicing. Through the Elite ExecutionSystem, as well as its exclusive membership platforms focused on business scaling, investmenthousing, family, and wealth, DLP Capital impacts lives by empowering its clients to choose,create, grow and preserve prosperity. For more Information, visit DLPCapital.com
