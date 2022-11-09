TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) will install a new large-scale metal mask production line for the manufacture of Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) displays at the Kurosaki plant situated in Kitakyushu City. The Company will invest approximately JPY20 billion, or about USD140 million in the project, and operations will commence in the first half of 2024.
The new line will produce large-scale metal masks compatible with 8th-generation glass substrates, greatly improving the production efficiency of OLED displays for tablets and notebooks. Our Mihara plant in Hiroshima Prefecture is also an important center for the production of metal masks, and by working to back up this plant we aim to strengthen our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) responses.
By establishing the new production line, DNP plans to more than double its metal mask production capacity. We aim to further expand our business to tablets and notebooks by taking advantage of our superior position in maintaining the top global market share in the production of metal masks for smartphones.
[Metal Mask Initiatives by DNP]
A metal mask is a thin metallic component with precisely arranged microscopic apertures used when attaching OLED light-emitting materials of the three primary colors of Red, Green and Blue to a substrate.
DNP possess a wide range of patents and know-how related to materials, manufacturing methods, and products related to metal masks. Our superior technology development, and ability to deliver high-quality, high-precision products in a secure manner has also developed a firm reputation with OLED panel makers.
About DNP
DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions as we look to achieve a more people-friendly information society.
