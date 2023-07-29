North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.