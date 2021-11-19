NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced the hire of Aaron Severs as their new Chief Product Officer. Severs is a global product and engineering executive with a proven track record leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and technology platform strategies to deliver enterprise-wide growth and recurring revenue.
“DocGo is looking to increase investment in our technology, software, and product offerings, and Aaron will be a key player in these initiatives,” said President of DocGo, Anthony Capone. “HealthPoint has close to 800,000 registered users. Aaron will be helping us greatly increase the value we provide to businesses and consumers and help drive our expansion of comprehensive mobile health services into the B2C space.”
HealthPoint, DocGo’s patient EMR, gives users complete access to their health records and provides a secure and intuitive self-service platform for ordering on-site medical care. Severs’ extensive background includes two successful startup exits and executive roles leading high-growth product lines at both private and public technology companies.
“Dramatic increases in telemedicine adoption during the pandemic demonstrated that the healthcare industry is primed for lasting, tech-enabled change,” said Severs. “Underserved patient populations need more accessible care and macro trends see consumers demanding more and more services on their own terms. DocGo is leading the industry to a more consumer-friendly and efficient healthcare delivery model that can achieve improved patient outcomes and ultimately better lives. That's why I'm joining, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of this great team.”
About DocGo
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.
