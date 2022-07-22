DocGo to Exhibit Innovative Vehicles at 2022 Subway Series Mets vs. Yankees Game in NYC

DocGo's prototype of the world’s first “Hoverlance” features quad-copters for flight, military-grade tank tracks for all-terrain access, and more. DocGo's EV ambulance is America's first all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance; the first of its kind to be registered in the U.S. The concept "Hoverlance" and EV ambulance will both be showcased at Citi Field on July 27th at 5:00 p.m.