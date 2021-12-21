Docket Meeting App Secures $3M in Funding

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
Docket, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) productivity platform for managing effective hybrid meetings, has secured $3M in funding led by Elevate Ventures with continued participation from existing investors including Maven Ventures and High Alpha Capital. This round also proudly introduces new investors from the Zoom Apps Fund, True Blue Partners, and IU Ventures.
Docket has quickly become the choice for hundreds of companies among various industries looking to bridge the gap between their in-person and virtual meetings. Docket brings individuals together to collaborate throughout all stages of a meeting through agenda creation and sharing, note-taking, action item tracking, and more.
“Organizations are in overdrive to adjust to hybrid processes and are yearning for unique ways to help facilitate and encourage collaboration and communication,” said Docket CEO and Co-founder, Darin Brown. “Docket has been the backbone of our customers with hybrid and remote teams because it provides an equitable workspace where everyone can collaborate, view, and share together to get work done.”
Docket was recognized by its customers as a leader in meeting management software for the 5th consecutive quarter along with recognition in the categories of Small Business Leader and Best Estimated ROI for G2 ’s Fall 2021 report.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Docket during such an integral time as they continue to expand their innovation around hybrid meeting experiences,” said Ting Gootee, CIO at Elevate Ventures. “Darin and his leadership team have been laser-focused in elevating meeting effectiveness through product and partnerships, resulting in this powerful solution that creates organization and alignment across the many organizations using Docket.”
This investment round creates additional opportunity for Docket to continue its meeting management mission through platform development, product augmentation with key integration partners, and personnel expansion across all departments. This includes the introduction of two strategic positions including Camille Landau, as Head of Marketing, and Nicholas Hatley, Head of Sales. Camille hailed most recently as CMO of WireWheel and has a strong background in startups, consulting, and strategic growth among her leadership and marketing expertise. Nicholas joins Docket from Zoom Sales Leadership, bringing a global sales and commerce background to complement Docket’s product-led growth business model.
One example of this is its focused development in collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., having won Zoom’s App Marketplace Whale Watch Competition in May 2020 along with being one of the first Zoom Apps, Zoom has again shown its support and affirmation of Docket by being an investment partner through its Zoom Apps Fund.
“We started the Zoom Apps Fund to facilitate and fuel startups that align with Zoom’s mission and create a seamless process for our mutual customers,” said Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures. “Docket is a shining example of the innovation that blends with high-demand Zoom use cases, and enhances the Zoom platform by providing a seamless end to end meeting experience.”
Docket is the 14th company to launch out of High Alpha's Venture Studio. Prior to co-founding Docket, Brown served as the CTO of Angie's List and Vice President at Salesforce and ExactTarget.
About Docket
Docket is a meeting intelligence platform that enhances every stage of hybrid collaboration with tools that enable better meeting habits for greater efficiency and alignment. The Docket SaaS platform facilitates the leadership of and participation in key business processes and provides a growing library of integrations to leading project management, chat, calendar, video communications, and CRM providers to support any desired meeting workflow. To learn more, visit dockethq.com or Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
