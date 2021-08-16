CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state's vaccination rate by sending doctors to individual businesses and schools.
James Potter, the association's vice president, told WMUR-TV that he knows of one business that invited a doctor to visit and speak to employees about their concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He said members also want to work with schools to set up vaccine clinics as the academic year gets underway. The goal is to get at least 80% of middle and high school students vaccinated, he said.
“If you want to stay in school and not go to remote learning, if you want to have an athletic schedule and compete for championships, if you want to do club events or theater and drama, then you've got to get vaccinated," he said.
If the rate doesn't increase significantly, hospitals could become as overwhelmed as they are in other parts of the country, he said.
“We really have to change tactics here,” he said. “Or, we're going to look a lot like the South come this fall.”