Dodge Momentum Index Shows Gains in May

HAMILTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI) jumped 7% in May to 176.2 (2000=100), up from the revised April reading of 165.2. The Momentum Index, issued by DodgeConstruction Network, is a monthly measure of the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. In May, the institutional component of the Momentum Index rose 9%, and the commercial component increased 6%.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005197/en/
The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI) jumped 7% in May to 176.2 (2000=100), up from the revised April reading of 165.2. (Graphic: Business Wire)
May’s increase in the Dodge Momentum Index pushed the level of planning above the most recent cyclical high in November 2021. During the month of May, commercial planning was led higher by an increase in office and hotel projects. Institutional planning was boosted by an increase in education and healthcare projects entering planning. On a year-over-year basis, the Momentum Index was 17% higher than in May 2021. The commercial component was 24% higher, and the institutional component was 8% higher than one year ago.
A total of 19 projects with a value of $100 million or more entered planning in May. The leading commercial projects were the $333 million Bitcoin Mining Facility (a large computing building) in Corsicana, TX, and the $300 million Gun Lake Hotel and Resort in Wayland, MI. The leading institutional projects were a $250 million Drexel University life sciences building in Philadelphia, PA, and the $160 million Colorado Research Exchange life sciences campus in Broomfield, CO.
Despite higher interest rates and fear of recession, nonresidential building projects continue to steadily enter the planning cycle. While higher prices and labor shortages may result in projects reaching groundbreaking later in 2022 or early 2023, they provide hope that the construction sector will be able to withstand a potential economic slowdown fed by higher interest rates.
About Dodge Construction Network
Dodge Construction Network leverages an unmatched offering of data, analytics, and industry-spanning relationships to generate the most powerful source of information, knowledge, insights, and connections in the commercial construction industry. The company powers four longstanding and trusted industry solutions—Dodge Data & Analytics, The Blue Book Network, Sweets, and IMS—to connect the dots across the entire commercial construction ecosystem. Together, these solutions provide clear and actionable opportunities for both small teams and enterprise firms. Purpose-built to streamline the complicated, Dodge Construction Network ensures that construction professionals have the information they need to build successful businesses and thriving communities. With over a century of industry experience, Dodge Construction Network is the catalyst for modern commercial construction.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005197/en/
Cailey Henderson | 104 West Partners |dodge@104west.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY PENNSYLVANIA TEXAS COLORADO MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING BUILDING SYSTEMS REIT LANDSCAPE OTHER TECHNOLOGY INTERIOR DESIGN
SOURCE: Dodge Construction Network
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/07/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/07/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005197/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.