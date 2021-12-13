ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, today announced its subsidiary, Domain Capital Advisors, and Capstone South Properties, a real estate development company, recently closed on a 17-acre property in Stone Mountain, Ga. for the home of Electric Owl Studios. A November groundbreaking initiated construction that is scheduled for completion in January 2023.
Phase one of the world’s first purpose-built, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified film and TV campus development will include a six-stage, 300,000 square foot film studio. Domain Managing Director Chuck Taylor and Domain Director of Real Estate Investments Alex Lacher will lead operations and development with Capstone Senior Development Executive Michael Hahn and film industry veteran Dan Rosenfelt.
“We believe the Electric Owl facility will be a best-in-class film and television production center that minimizes environmental impact and promotes a sustainable economic opportunity for the local community,” said Taylor. “We are thrilled to become part of the region’s burgeoning cultural and entertainment market and look forward to helping advance Georgia’s international standing as a premier production destination.”
Domain has extensive experience in alternative investments, including origination and execution of strategies within media, entertainment, and technology-focused companies. To meet the particular investment requirements, Domain identifies potential opportunities and develops investment approaches that meet each borrower’s unique needs.
Lacher said, “Since Domain’s founding in 2008, we have expanded our investment portfolio beyond real estate to other alternatives. In fact, we made our first entertainment industry investments about 10 years ago. As such, we are excited to partner with Capstone in development of this sustainably-focused facility and look forward to its positive local economic impact and many film and television productions by the industry’s best.”
Located just two minutes from the Indian Creek Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority station and 25 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Electric Owl Studios will be designed to generate more than 30% of its power from renewable sources.
Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, and credit and other financial services. As of June 30, 2021, Domain managed approximately $6.1 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $5.34 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (RAUM) and another $742 million in non-RAUM real properties. Please refer to each registered investment advisor’s most recent Form ADV for additional details. For further information about Domain Capital Group, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.
