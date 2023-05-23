SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--
Dome Construction, one of California’s leading general contractors, today announced the promotions of Andy Giessner and Mike Norrdin to company shareholders. As a private company with a limited number of shareholders, this is a significant milestone for Dome Construction.
"The role that Andy and Mike have played in driving our company's success cannot be understated," said Ralf Elsaesser, Sr. Director at Dome Construction. "This promotion recognizes their exceptional leadership qualities and ability to grow and provide opportunities for their teams. We are excited to have Mike and Andy join our shareholder team.”
Becoming a shareholder at Dome Construction demonstrates the company's commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work and dedication. As shareholders, employees have a stake in the company's success and are more closely aligned with the company's long-term goals and objectives.
As a 25-year industry veteran, Andy Giessner started with Dome Construction as a MEP Specialist in 2008 and has worked his way up the ranks to become a director and shareholder. His projects include R&D labs, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, data centers and semiconductor facilities. Mike Norrdin began his career in construction over 30 years ago, coming to Dome Construction as a Project Manager in 2010. Norrdin worked on over 172 projects in his six years as an Associate Director before taking on the role of director and shareholder. Together, Giessner and Norrdin’s work is projected to contribute towards 25% of the company’s 2023 revenue. In their new roles, they will provide strong leadership and expertise to grow their teams.
Dome Construction looks forward to Giessner and Norrdin continuing their contributions to the company's growth and success as shareholders. As both highly respected and valued members of the Dome team, they will shape the future of the company and ensure that it continues to thrive for years to come.
About Dome Construction
Dome Construction was founded in 1969 on a people-first philosophy and the idea of developing a thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable construction firm with fundamental values rooted in integrity, transparency, and a solid commitment to doing it right. Dome ranks in the top five of the 44 highest-rated California general contractors with the lowest EMR rate, putting the company in the top one percent of the safest builders in the state. The strong safety culture Dome has built is why they have been recognized for the past 20 years by the Construction Employers Association (CEA) for Excellence in Safety. As pioneers of innovative construction practices, Dome is committed to utilizing methodologies and technologies that push construction forward, especially when it promotes improved worker safety, such as creating technologies like eMOD. For additional information about Dome Construction, please visit www.domebuilds.com.
