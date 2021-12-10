CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A task force created to review domestic violence cases in New Hampshire's court system has to report its conclusions and recommendations to the state's supreme court by March 1, 2022.
It was formed as the judicial branch reviewed the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a permanent protective order.
While concluding that the judge reasonably applied the law to the facts of the case, the review made recommendations, such as reviewing and updating protection order-related forms, and providing access to legal assistance to domestic violence survivors.
A court order issued Thursday says the group will look at existing court “practice and procedure" in cases involving domestic violence allegations; analyze the status of state law regarding domestic violence, including the legal definition of “abuse" and its relationship to intimate partner violence; and explore opportunities to give victims more access to lawyers and victim advocates, among other subjects.
The task force is being led by state Supreme Court Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz and include representatives from the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, law enforcement, prosecutors, defense counsel, and others.