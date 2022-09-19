SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Arajet, the Dominican Republic's new low-fare airline, officially launched operations in the Caribbean skies, leading the rebirth of the Dominican aviation with a powerful connecting hub in Santo Domingo. Arajet will build a robust route network of 22 destinations in 12 countries in the upcoming months, proudly carrying the Dominican flag, and providing a customer-oriented service across the continent.
After two days of successful operations on September 15th and 16 th with flights to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia and to Aruba, Arajet marked its first official flight to San Salvador in El Salvador, in an event hosted by Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and Mrs. Morena Valdez, Minister of Tourism of El Salvador.
“We celebrate the launch of Arajet as our newest national carrier. Our government will continue supporting Arajet and the overall aeronautical industry to assure its competitiveness and create an air hub that promotes tourism, trade and cultural exchange, and provides an opportunity for all Dominicans abroad to visit their country at affordable prices,” said President Abinader.
Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO of Arajet, highlighted that the Low-Fare business model and designation as a national carrier for the Dominican Republic will attract more tourists, increase connectivity, and offer Dominicans the opportunity to travel at lower fares, aboard new aircraft with the highest standards of safety and distinctive warm Dominican customer service.
“We are excited to commence operations and provide Dominicans and all our guests with low fares, world class customer experience and a new growing network from and to Santo Domingo to major cities in The Americas,” expressed Mr. Pacheco. “Our mission is to build services for our guests by utilizing state-of-the art aircraft fleet with the latest technology, to strengthen and facilitate the country’s connection to the world, while promoting domestic tourism internationally.”
Arajet will continue expanding its operations later this month with the addition of routes to Saint Maarten in the Caribbean, Lima in Peru, Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancun in Mexico and Guatemala City in Guatemala. In October, Arajet will add Curaçao, San José in Costa Rica, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia as well as destinations in North America.
"From the perspective of the government of President Nayib Bukele, air connectivity is key to boost tourism, making it easier for travelers to move between countries and discover the wide range of options offered by El Salvador: from the permanent consistency of its surfing waves, its imposing volcanoes, and towns and cities with great historical value,” said Mrs. Morena Valdez, Minister of Tourism of El Salvador.
In the next 5 years Arajet plans to transport more than 7 million passengers, generating more than 4,000 direct and close to 40,000 indirect jobs in the region.
“With Arajet’s launch our country will begin to feel the impact the airline will have in the Dominican Republic. Arajet will contribute to the growth of the tourism industry and attract more visitors from new destinations so we can continue reaching record numbers in tourist arrivals and diversify the nationality of our visitors with fair rates that connect Santo Domingo with the continent. We reaffirm our commitment, assumed jointly with the Tourism Cabinet led by President Abinader, to strengthen public policies related to the tourism and the aeronautical sector to promote its development,” said Tourism Minister David Collado.
Arajet has already received 5 of 8 direct leases of new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and has a direct order for 20 new Boeing 737 MAX. The carrier will continue to grow and invest in its fleet with 15 additional options to be delivered over the next 5 years.
“The 737 MAX family of airplanes is well suited to Arajet’s network with the 737-8 enabling profitable new routes and the 737-8-200 providing unrivalled efficiencies,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “The flexibility of the 737 MAX ensures Arajet can meet its goal of making flying more affordable and accessible across the Caribbean and beyond, with safe, sustainable and reliable service.”
Arajet enters the market as the newest Low-Cost Carrier in the region, strategically supported by experienced global aviation investors Bain Capital and Griffin Global Asset Management to consolidate as a world-class airline for the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. “By working closely with our investors as well as with our strategic partner and leading global aerospace company Boeing, we are well-positioned for operational success and to provide Dominicans and international visitors with flights at affordable prices that connect the country with key destinations in the American continent and the Caribbean,” added Pacheco.
Arajet’s ultra-quiet and fuel-efficient CFM LEAP-1B engines reduce noise pollution and allow the airline to save on operational costs that support low fares so everyone can fly and easily book at Arajet.com
“We have prepared for years to efficiently and conveniently connect the Dominican Republic with key international markets. We are assuming the responsibility of the rebirth of the Dominican aviation as the new national carrier with an experienced international team that will ensure our operations meet the highest safety standards and customer service for our guests,” Mr. Pacheco concluded.
About Arajet
Arajet is the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region and started operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com.
