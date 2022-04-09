PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race Saturday night, throwing the power of the most popular figure in Republican politics behind the celebrity surgeon.
“This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country,” Trump said in a statement. “The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate. I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart.”
Oz is one of two Republican front-runners in the race, along with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Each had heavily lobbied for Trump’s support, including with personal visits to the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago.
The endorsement could be a significant boon to Oz as he tries to prove his conservative credentials to GOP voters in Pennsylvania.
McCormick’s team remained defiant. McCormick “is going to be the next senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” tweeted Jeff Roe, a top McCormick adviser.
