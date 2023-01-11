BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Dorsey & Whitney LLP has opened a new office in Boise, Idaho, the international law firm announced today. The new Boise office is the firm’s 21 st location and expands Dorsey’s presence in the Mountain West region. Long-time Boise-based attorneys Nick Taylor and Richard Hall joined the firm as partners to establish the new office. Dorsey expects to announce additional new attorneys in the Boise office in the coming days.
Nick Taylor, Boise Office Head and M&A Partner, joined Dorsey to establish the new Boise office.
“Entering the vibrant and growing market of Boise with these outstanding attorneys provides an important strategic extension of our geographic coverage,” said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. “With our offices in Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Missoula, the Mountain West region has become extremely important to Dorsey. We see great opportunity for further growth in Boise and throughout the region. Dorsey’s focus industries include technology, food and agribusiness, and mining and energy, which matches well with Boise’s growing economy.”
Nick Taylor, Boise Office Head and M&A Partner, is a transactional attorney focusing on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and other financing transactions, fund formation and securities regulation, start-ups and emerging growth companies, new technologies, and the restaurant, wine, brew, and spirits industries. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers, Chambers, Super Lawyers, and others for his excellence. Nick joins Dorsey from Stoel Rives’ Boise office.
Richard Hall, Regulatory Affairs Partner, is a regulatory and transactional attorney focusing on the mining, natural resources, and energy industries. In addition to his transactional practice, he advises clients in operational and regulatory matters on mining, energy (both conventional and renewable), and industrial projects throughout the Mountain West region. His experience as a civil engineer for a large electrical utility allows him to combine his legal experience with a technical understanding of resource and energy development projects. Richard is Chambers ranked in both Utah and Idaho, recognized in Super Lawyers, and active in mining industry organizations. He also joins Dorsey from Stoel Rives’ Boise office.
“Dorsey is clearly committed to success in Boise, and is an ideal fit for this growing market. We look forward to introducing Dorsey to Boise,” said new Dorsey Partner and head of the Boise office, Nick Taylor.
Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare; and technology.
