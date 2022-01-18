PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has opened an office in Phoenix, Arizona. The new Phoenix office is the Firm’s 20 th location. The lawyers establishing Dorsey’s Phoenix office include Scott Jenkins, Isaac Gabriel, and Andrea Palmer, all of whom most recently practiced in the Phoenix office of the Quarles & Brady law firm. All of them join Dorsey as partners.
Scott Jenkins has joined Dorsey's new Phoenix office as a Partner and Office Head. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)
Scott Jenkins, Dorsey’s Phoenix Office Head, is a trusted advisor and problem solver for his clients and contacts. While Scott’s practice focuses on commercial litigation and bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation, his clients also rely on him for guidance with all their legal needs and connecting them with the best attorneys to resolve their problem. His accolades include being named in Best Lawyers and SuperLawyers as well as being named to the Phoenix Business Journal’s (2020) list of “Most Admired Leaders” and Phoenix Magazine’s (2020) Great 48 list of the most influential Phoenix business leaders. Scott is passionate about giving back to his community. He served as the Tournament Chairmen in 2021 for the WM Phoenix Open and is currently the President of The Thunderbirds, a civic organization that raise substantial funds for numerous local charities.
Isaac Gabriel focuses on bankruptcy, creditor's rights litigation, and commercial litigation. He brings a pragmatic and rational approach to his clients’ matters which often involve highly contested and financially distressed situations. Clients that he serves include banks, other lending institutions, special servicers, commercial landlords, and corporate clients in all aspects of corporate restructurings, workouts, and insolvency proceedings, including substantial experience in commercial Chapter 11 restructurings. Isaac also brings his restructuring and insolvency experience in representing and advising his clients in various litigation and alternative dispute resolution proceedings. Isaac is listed in both Best Lawyers and Southwest Super Lawyers.
Andrea Palmer focuses her practice on representing lenders in commercial finance transactions, loan workouts, modifications and debt restructurings. She advises clients at all stages of financing transactions from term sheet negotiations, documentation and closing to workouts and restructurings over the life of the loan. Andrea regularly represents lenders in documenting and closing single bank and syndicated commercial loans, real estate loans, asset-based financings, construction loans, leasehold financing and loans secured by collateral in multiple states.
“Entering the vital and growing market of Phoenix with this outstanding group of attorneys provides an important strategic extension of our geographic coverage and an excellent beginning to our plans to deliver a full-service offering in this market,” said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. “With offices in Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver, the Mountain West region has become extremely important to Dorsey. We see great opportunity for further growth in Phoenix and throughout the region.”
“Dorsey is clearly committed to success in Phoenix, where our group has practiced for many years, and the Firm is an ideal fit to build a full service office that compliments Dorsey’s strategic national and international goals. It is truly an exciting opportunity for us and we are looking forward to introducing Dorsey to the Phoenix market,” said new Dorsey Partner and head of the Phoenix office, Scott Jenkins.
