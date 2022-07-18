Double JACKs jack the World! World Top DJ "Afrojack" swoop down on DiscoverFeed Metaverse!!

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
DiscoverFeed (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo), a company that constructs metaverse spaces by scanning clubs around the world in 3D and distributes music by DJs from around the world, welcomes world top ranking DJ ‘Afrojack’, and launches the popular Seoul nightclub open beta version metaverse "Virtual Oriental Jack" on Friday, July 22, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005401/en/
Chapter 001 With Afrojack (Graphic: Business Wire)
DiscoverFeed Metaverse event - “Chapter 001 With Afrojack”
Grammy Award Winner “Afrojack” swoop down on DiscoverFeed metaverse “Virtual Oriental Jack”!
Dates :
July 22, 2022 (Friday) 22:00~ (Tokyo)
July 22, 2022 (Friday) 22:00~ (Seoul)
July 22, 2022 (Friday) 9:00~ (NY)
July 22, 2022 (Friday) 14:00~ (London)
Venue : Online
DJ : Afrojack, other DJs
Fee : Free (registration required in advance)
[ How to participate ]
1). Please fill in format here : https://3d2.discoverfeed.info/register/
2). You will receive URL for streaming to the email address you have registered.
Message from Afrojack
What's up what's up! It's Afrojack and I cannot wait to party with you on DiscoverFeed Oriental Jack, it's gonna be INSANE Let's go!
About Afrojack
Born in 1987, Grammy Award-winning Dutch producer and DJ. Afrojack released "Take Over Control" in 2011, which hit in clubs and charts worldwide. Since then, he has collaborated with David Guetta, Madonna, Chris Brown, and other top stars around the world, and has released a series of hit songs. In the same year, he produced "Give Me Everything" with Pitbull & NE-YO. The song sold 8 million copies worldwide and reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He also remixed Beyonce's "Run The World (Girls)" and Leona Lewis' Grammy-nominated "Collide". His underground track "Rock The House" topped the dance music charts on Beatport in just three days. He has performed at Creamfields, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowworld, Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and many other large-scale music festivals, and is a world leading artist in the EDM scene. He is regularly included in DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs list, and is also listed in Forbes magazine's "DJ Annual Revenue Ranking".
Oriental Jack
Opened in 2021, it is one of the largest clubs in Korea and has quickly captured the hearts of club music fans all over the country. The club is now open as "Virtual Oriental Jack" in the Metaverse space. This will allow those who cannot visit Oriental Jack to experience Oriental Jack.
Address: B1/B2, 588 Gangnamdae-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Genre: EDM, Hip Hop
Capacity: 500 people for B1 floor, 500 people for B2 floor
Metaverse platform “DiscoverFeed”
Anyone can access the site through a browser on a smartphone or PC and virtually visit clubs around the world that they are unable to visit in person and communicate with the world's top DJs. You can freely walk around the clubs, enjoy the DJs' performances, communicate with other users, give gifts to DJs, and have fun in many other ways. The clubs are connected by a virtual corridor, and various commercial facilities will be opened in these corridors. DiscoverFeed uses digital twin (*1) technology to bring real facilities into the metaverse space, allowing users to enjoy shopping, gaming, travel, and communication centered around music. DiscoverFeed aims to create an unprecedented metaverse space where people can enjoy shopping, games, travel, and communication centered around music.
(*1) The system uses cameras from Matterport, Inc. of the U.S. to capture images of the facility, and then incorporates a content layer function developed in collaboration with NonEntoropy Japan to allow users to move around the store as if it were an actual store, and to enjoy shopping and conversation.
Our Future Vision
Starting with Oriental Jack, DiscoverFeed will create global night club metaverse and network them around the world. In addition, a real and virtual event will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, the day of the open beta release. Details will be announced soon. In the future, DiscoverFeed will make 75 club partners and distribute a wide range of contents from the world's top DJs to local DJs.
DiscoverFeed DJs
Vini Vici, DANNIC, Thomas Gold, KURA, Deniz Koyu, Blastoyz, 22bullets, Mr.BLACK, Teamworx
DiscoverFeedhttps://www.discoverfeed.net/
Comprehensive entertainment company that operates DJ schools, DJ events, and a DJ ranking website, centered on the development of "DiscoverFeed," a metaverse platform specializing in dance music.
Location: 203 Kiraku Building, 7-6-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
Representative: Naoki Kasahara, President
Business activities: Metaverse business, NFT sales business
[ Information is being sent out on various social networking sites ]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Discoverfeednet
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discoverfeednetwork/
Discord: https://discord.gg/NyGt7taWEv
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005401/en/
CONTACT: DiscoverFeed Co., Ltd.
Ito Haruko
TEL: +81-(0)80-4455-6397 / MAIL:info@discoverfeed.net
KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS AUDIO/VIDEO NFT ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS METAVERSE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CELEBRITY NETWORKS INTERNET MUSIC
SOURCE: DiscoverFeed Co., Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/18/2022 11:30 PM/DISC: 07/18/2022 11:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005401/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.