DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CEO Mark Zagorski and CFO Nicola Allais will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:30pm ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on January 13, 2022.
The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.
