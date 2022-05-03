SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Doug McNitt, a legal expert with deep experience leading teams across the artificial intelligence, cloud, and cybersecurity Industries, has joined the company as executive vice president and general counsel, effective today. Doug is responsible for driving the legal strategy and operations and developing the future generation of legal talent at Calix. As Calix advances its All-platform strategy to deliver unique value to its customers and generate rapid growth, Doug’s expertise in security, privacy and government affairs will help Calix address its most important opportunities and challenges.
With its industry leading quarterly cadence model for product introduction, Calix is expanding its cloud portfolio at a rapid pace. These platform solutions leverage rich data and advanced analytics to deliver insight and automation to customers across geographies. Doug’s background and experience is well suited for the constantly changing security and privacy landscapes in all markets.
“We are thrilled to have an experienced leader like Doug lead our legal strategy and initiatives as Calix employees, partners, and customers work to bridge the digital divide,” said Carl Russo, chairman of the board and chief executive office at Calix. “Doug is a perfect fit for Calix based on his deep expertise in the markets, sectors and customers who are adopting our All-platform solutions. He will be an invaluable member of the team as we enable our broadband service provider customers to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value for years to come.”
Doug is passionate about building high-performing and inclusive teams, including corporate development, data protection and privacy, ethics and human rights, government affairs and legal operations.
“Calix represents an amazing opportunity as I begin the next chapter of my career,” said Doug McNitt, executive vice president and general counsel at Calix. “Calix is the innovator in a market that is being disrupted. I’m eager to support the company’s vision by leveraging my experience shaping legal strategy, anticipating market shifts, and nurturing teams that thrive on speed and agility. I am particularly excited to help build the legal team that will help Calix introduce and scale its platform solutions across new customers sets and geographies.”
Doug joins Calix from Vectra AI, Inc., where he served as general counsel and secretary. He previously held the same position at Sourcefire, Inc. and webMethods, Inc. Doug has also held senior legal positions at Cisco Systems, Inc. and America Online, Inc. Doug started his career practicing law with several leading law firms in the Washington DC metropolitan area, specializing in corporate and technology transactions. Doug received his bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Relations from Stanford University and his law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School.
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue create more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.
