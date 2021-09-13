SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021--
Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced proximity ligation genomic solutions, today announced the expansion of its epigenetics services in the areas of both Bioinformatics and Target Enrichment, furthering the company’s commitment to offering one-stop solutions for sample-to-data processing, with data ready for downstream analysis and interpretation.
The expansion of Dovetail’s bioinformatics offerings include a new analysis pipeline that enables feature calling, giving customers access to A/B compartments, topologically associating domains (TADs) and chromatin loops (dependent on the scope of the project). The pipeline makes use of community-accepted analysis tools and provides outputs across a series of resolutions for robust results. This expansion is offered as an add-on to Dovetail® Micro-C Projects, eliminating much of the bioinformatic burden and providing a starting point for data interpretation by the customer.
To empower larger studies, Dovetail developed new, targeted approaches for the detection of chromatin conformational features. Specific to the detection of promoter interactions with distal regulatory elements, Dovetail offers two Pan Promoter Enrichment Panels targeting over 84,000 and 47,000 promoters for human and mouse respectively. For customers wishing to outsource their studies, Dovetail now offers this novel panel as a service that includes processing of customer provided samples, Micro-C based proximity ligation assay, generation and enrichment of NGS libraries, sequencing to 150M read-pairs, and computational analysis, and is the perfect service for anyone new to chromatin conformation capture technology and/or focused on interactions anchored at promoter sites.
In tandem with these expanded offerings, Dovetail is hosting its inaugural Dovetail Epigenetics Summit 2021 (DT-Epi) this Wednesday, September 15. DT-Epi is a free half-day virtual event dedicated to bringing together thought leaders and top researchers in the field of epigenetics. With a distinguished lineup of presenters including Dr. Melissa Fullwood, Dr. Giacomo Cavalli, Dr. Abhijit Parolia, Dr. Berkley Gryder, and Bart Dequeker, whose research spans diverse application areas from academic research through disease and drug development. Topics include: Principles and functional role of 3D genome folding, Investigating the 3D genome organization of enhancers and silencers in regulating gene transcription, and much more.
“Dovetail continues to invest in the expansion of our rapidly growing epigenetics business, as seen with our new bioinformatics analysis pipeline and targeted approaches for the detection of chromatin conformational features, both of which provide our customers a greater level of support and understanding of data interpretation,” said Todd Dickinson, CEO of Dovetail Genomics. “Along with these updates, we are eager to connect with the epigenetics community at DT-Epi - our first summit dedicated to the focus of chromatin dynamics - to hear how nucleosome-based approaches to chromatin conformation capture have advanced our understanding of the epigenetic machinery and its role in gene regulation.”
Expanded service offerings are available now, with additional services on the horizon. Registration for DT-Epi is also currently open: https://whova.com/portal/registration/epige_202205/.
About Dovetail Genomics
Dovetail Genomics LLC is transforming genomics by making long-range information readily accessible to all. The company enables researchers and clinicians to solve complex problems involving de novo assembly, structural variation, microbiome analysis, cancer research, phasing analysis and more by providing them a more comprehensive view of the genome. With 68 pending applications and 14 issued patents, its proprietary in vitro proximity ligation approach and assembly algorithms simplify genomic discovery by integrating the highest quality long-range genomic information with next-gen sequencing output. Dovetail is based in Scotts Valley, California. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit https://dovetailgenomics.com/omni-c/. Follow Dovetail on Twitter @DTGenomics.
