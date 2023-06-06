SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Dr.Evidence is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Kobayashi, MD, FACP to the MSAB. He joins Chair, Calum MacRae, MB, ChB, PhD, BSc, and members, Michael Klag, MD, MPH, Frank Rockhold, PhD, ScM, BA, and David Tovey, MD.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005160/en/
Dr.Evidence® Appoints Ken Kobayashi, MD, FACP to its Medical Strategy Advisory Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dr. Kobayashi has a deep background as a clinician-scientist, regulator, scientific diplomat and drug developer across the US, Europe, Latin America, and Japan/Asia. As a senior executive in top-tier pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Novartis, he has successfully overseen the introduction of more than 28 investigational agents and been directly involved with 60 programs, including in the areas of signal transduction inhibitors, epigenetic modifiers, and inflammation/immunotherapy. His experience also includes roles at the National Cancer Institute and the Food and Drug Administration. Kobayashi received his MD from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL, and his AB from Washington University, St. Louis, MO.
Dr. Kobayashi commented, “I look forward to collaborating with the distinguished members of the MSAB in helping Dr.Evidence revolutionize the life sciences landscape through innovative technology combined with unrivaled domain expertise.”
The MSAB is actively advising Dr.Evidence on meaningful advancements to its AI-enabled technology platform, to support greater efficiency and impact across all phases of the drug development lifecycle, from discovery through commercialization.
“Dr. Kobayashi’s extensive experience as a clinician-scientist and his leadership in drug development at global pharmaceutical companies will strengthen and complement the expertise of our MSAB,” said Dr.Evidence CEO, Rose Higgins. “I am confident that his strategic guidance will enhance our ability to help life sciences companies achieve their mission of driving better patient outcomes.”
Joseph A. Boystak, Dr.Evidence Chairman of the Board, said, “Dr. Kobayashi will be an invaluable addition to the team, playing a pivotal role in shaping Dr.Evidence’s strategies for delivering evidence-based insights across the drug development lifecycle."
About Dr.Evidence:
Dr.Evidence is the preeminent evidence-based insights platform for life sciences, enabling teams to identify breakthrough insights grounded in the vast universe of published medical literature, drug labels, regulatory documents, and third-party data. It pushes the boundaries of healthcare technology and allows for new possibilities in science, enabling more informed decision making and faster time-to-market for accelerated impact.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005160/en/
CONTACT: Cathy Finley
+1 (310) 595-1265
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE HEALTH
SOURCE: Dr.Evidence
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/06/2023 11:30 AM/DISC: 06/06/2023 11:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005160/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.