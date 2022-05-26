Dr. Jack Jeng Joins Hone Health as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Hone Health, the premier men’s online clinic that helps men optimize their health by addressing hormonal imbalances and low testosterone, announced today the addition of Dr. Jack Jeng as their chief medical officer. In this newly-formed position, Dr. Jeng will oversee and advise on various medical aspects of Hone, along with leading the medical advisory team of Dr. Scott Weiner, MD; Dr. Lanna Cheuck, DO, FACS; and Dr. Jim Staheli, DO, Medical Director of Broad Health.
Jack Jeng, Hone Health, Chief Medical Officer
Prior to joining the Hone team, Dr. Jack Jeng was a Director of Medical Affairs at Becton, Dickinson and Company (B.D.), where he was a member of the Point-of-Care Leadership Team. Dr. Jeng joined B.D. through the acquisition of Scanwell Health, where he was Chief Medical Officer. Before that role, he was an Anesthesiologist at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center. Dr. Jeng holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, an M.B.A. from Arizona State University, and an M.D. from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. He completed his residency training at the University of California - San Francisco.
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Jack Jeng to the Hone team,” stated Saad Alam, co-founder and CEO of Hone Health. “Jack’s experience and insight scaling fast-growth health care companies, understanding of men’s health and hormone imbalances, and desire to build a platform that goes beyond hormones are crucial to the success of our mission - living in a world where age is not a limit.”
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the men’s health movement to eliminate any barriers or stigma associated with seeking care in a proactive and personalized way,” said Jack Jeng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Hone Health. “As we continue to develop the community around men’s health and expand our service offerings, we will assist with restoring and improving energy levels and strength, helping men live longer and age better.”
Hone Health and Hormone Replacement Therapy - Why it matters
WHAT IS HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY (HRT)?
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for men aims to restore and maintain hormone balance with hormones that have similar chemical structures to the hormones produced by the human body.
Hormones guide our bodies through many vital functions, such as growth, metabolism, and reproduction. Over time, the production of testosterone and other hormones declines, and our bodies run far less efficiently. It can be age, the environment, or stress. Low testosterone affects almost 40% of men aged 45 and older and could contribute to fatigue, low sex drive, reduced lean muscle mass, irritability, and depression.
According to recent research, most men feel improvement in symptoms as quickly as three to six weeks after beginning HRT.
WHY IT MATTERS
Access to healthcare, specifically specialized healthcare, is critically important. Topics such as hormone imbalances are ones that some men have a hard time addressing because it can be viewed by some as a polarizing topic. Providing a platform that is seamless for men across the country to receive the necessary treatment to improve their overall quality of life is important for them, as well as the people around them.
HOW CAN HONE HELP?
Hone treats men’s hormone imbalances and low testosterone by providing access to lab testing, physician consultations, and medication all from the comfort of your home. Hone’s mission is to help men feel the best version of themselves by delivering a research-backed and personalized healthcare solution tailored to their specific needs.
ABOUT HONE HEALTH
Hone Health, an online clinic that treats men’s hormonal imbalances and low testosterone, is on a mission to destigmatize and educate people about Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and testosterone support—and to educate men about our evidence-based approach to help them live richer, fuller lives. As part of a subscription and as medically indicated, physicians prescribe medications and recommend supplements that are delivered to you from the comfort of your home.
