Today Dr. George W. Korch announced his retirement at the end of September, 2022 as Director of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) and President of the Battelle National Biodefense Institute (BNBI).
“Since December 2018, Dr. Korch has overseen the expansion and enhancement of multiple programs at NBACC through critical periods of transition and during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic response,” said Dr. Mark Peters, Battelle Executive Vice President for National Laboratory Management and Operations.
During his tenure, NBACC personnel and program achieved national recognition for their timely and important studies regarding the SARS CoV-2 virus’ biological response and viability.
Dr. Korch’s principal focus was on the advancement of his fellow workers at BNBI and the safe operations of this unique and critical facility.
“I leave behind a highly talented, dedicated workforce which has served to always achieve mission success for our Federal sponsors at the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Dr. Korch.
Dr. Korch has served in a variety of leadership positions over his nearly 40-year tenure as a U.S. Army officer, and as a senior leader in the offices of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Nicholas Bergman will take over as acting BNBI President and NBACC Laboratory Director, while BNBI conducts a comprehensive and inclusive national search for its next President and Lab Director.
NBACC, a Federally Funded Research and Development Center, is operated and managed by BNBI for the DHS Science and Technology Directorate. NBACC is located on Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland.
