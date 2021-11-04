MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Luis H. Macias, MD, FACS, is a double board certified and double fellowship trained plastic surgeon in Marina del Rey, CA. He specializes in natural facial and body cosmetic injectables and surgical results and is the founder of Aesthetic MdR, an aesthetic practice focused on the modern, effective natural non-surgical and surgical treatments. He is featured as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" in the United Airlines Hemispheres magazine. He was voted a top doctor by Super Doctors (superdoctors.com) and once again voted # 1 “Best Cosmetic Surgeon” by The Argonaut (argonautnews.com). Furthermore, Aesthetic MdR was again voted #1 “Best MediSpa” as well as “Best Surgical Center” and reader recommend “Best Facial” in the “2021 Best of the Westside” issue by The Argonaut.
Dr. Macias specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery is an expert in providing natural results. A UCLA School of Medicine alumni, Dr. Macias completed a residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a fellowship in microvascular reconstructive surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Macias underwent further training in cosmetic surgery in the ASAPS-Endorsed USC Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship.
Using his specialized microsurgical and aesthetic training, Dr. Macias provides patients with exceptional technical skill for facelifts, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, labiaplasty, inverted nipple repair, drainless abdominoplasty and gluteal augmentation with or without implants (Brazilian butt lift). Dr. Macias is internationally recognized as a leader in plastic surgery, speaking globally on obtaining natural results with his innovative techniques.
Before pursuing his career in medicine, Dr. Macias served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He became an avionics technician for the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, reaching the rank of sergeant. As a Marine, Dr. Macias knows what it means to be dedicated, disciplined and passionate and brings those traits to his practice.
Given his expertise, Dr. Macias is the Director of the Aesthetic Surgery Program at the University of Southern California (USC) Plastic Surgery Residency Program, where he trains future plastic surgeons.
About:
Dr. Luis Macias is the founder of Aesthetic MdR in Marina del Rey, CA, where he and his staff offer a variety of nonsurgical and plastic surgery procedures.
Look for Dr. Luis Macias on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube @drluismacias.
Look for Aesthetic MdR on Instagram, @aestheticmdr TikTok @aestheticmdr_
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006397/en/
CONTACT: Valerie Casillas
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH SURGERY
SOURCE: Aesthetic MdR
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/04/2021 01:46 AM/DISC: 11/04/2021 01:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006397/en