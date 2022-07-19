PLYMOUTH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
The Vascular Care Group (TVCG), announced today the opening of a new, state-of-the-art vascular center, located in Plymouth, Mass. Scott D. James, DO, RPVI will serve as the center’s lead vascular surgeon, bringing over two decades of experience treating a wide array of vascular conditions in and around the Plymouth community. The Plymouth vascular care center will be TVCG’s tenth location in Massachusetts, reinforcing the team’s commitment to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease in Massachusetts communities.
“Vascular care centers, like this new Plymouth facility, put the patient at the center of the care model,” said Dr. James. “For patients seeking routine vascular care or are in need of minimally invasive, outpatient procedures, our center is focused on improving access to vascular care for the community and putting patients at the center of high-quality, convenient care with dedicated staff who are experts in venous and vascular disease.” With a broad range of patients, Dr. James has experience treating a variety of vascular conditions from dialysis to cosmetic vein care to carotid artery disease.
Prior to joining The Vascular Care Group, Dr. James spent 18 years practicing at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, formerly Jordan Hospital, where he serves as the hospital's Wound Center Medical Director. The Vascular Care Group collaborates with community hospitals and Dr. James and his team will continue to offer around-the-clock vascular care to BID Hospital – Plymouth and continue to perform in-patient, open surgical procedures at the hospital, if that is the best course of treatment for the patient.
“Over the past couple of years, we have seen patients neglecting important routine vascular care,” said Dr. James. “My hope is that patients will recognize the convenience and quality of our center and seek out the necessary and, at times, lifesaving care they need. I am eager to continue to provide the Plymouth community with access to quality vascular care at this brand-new facility, while also continuing my long-standing support and commitment to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.”
TVCG is committed to improving the patient experience and access to vascular care by making the healthcare process more convenient in a high-quality setting centered around patient care. Utilizing the most cutting-edge and innovative techniques, TVCG provides minimally invasive treatments while eliminating the need to travel far for quality vascular care. Dr. James will be joined in Plymouth by nurse practitioner, Regina Chandler.
About The Vascular Care Group
The Vascular Care Group (TVCG) is a growing group practice committed to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of vascular disease centering its treatment model around optimizing the patient experience, providing advanced vascular interventions outside the traditional hospital setting, and reducing costs for patients and payers. TVCG fundamentally improves access to much needed vascular care, focusing on community settings, including around-the-clock service and support to more than twelve community hospitals in Massachusetts. The practice brings together decades of expertise among a team of vascular specialists offering unparalleled care in Massachusetts at six full-service vascular care centers with four satellite offices, from Worcester to Cape Cod. Their comprehensive services cover a broad range of conditions from non-invasive vascular testing to complex vascular surgeries, including a full spectrum of open and endovascular procedures performed in-office and at affiliated hospitals throughout the state. Each care center has united some of the area’s leading vascular specialists with a focus on superior patient care. More information about the practice can be found at https://vascularcaregrp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005723/en/
CONTACT: Press and Media Inquiries:
Matter Communications
Deanna Meservey
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH SMALL BUSINESS HOSPITALS SURGERY OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: The Vascular Care Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/19/2022 08:37 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 08:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005723/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.