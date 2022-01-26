LEOMINSTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
The Vascular Care Group (TVCG), a state-of-the art practice committed to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced the hiring of Sebastian DiDato, MD, FACS, RPVI, MPH to its Leominster, Mass. location. Dr. DiDato will support the practice’s mission to provide comprehensive vascular care for patients in the area with aortic disease, peripheral vascular disease, carotid disease, mesenteric vascular disease, dialysis access and venous disease.
“I believe the transition to expanded outpatient care is the future of healthcare across specialties, including vascular disease,” said Dr. DiDato. “In the outpatient setting, we see a streamlined process where patients interact with the same staff members throughout the course of their treatment. Our minimally invasive techniques are intended to send patients home within 60 minutes following their procedure, instead of hours. I have also seen improvement in overall patient outcomes as we can easily follow up after treatment and encourage better health practices in our local community.”
Dr. DiDato has experience treating patients across New England, and previously worked at Concord Hospital in New Hampshire and Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, Mass. He is also an active member of several professional organizations including, American College of Surgeons, New England Society for Vascular Surgery, Society for Vascular Surgery, and Massachusetts Medical Society. Dr. DiDato has authored multiple research publications and participated in conferences across the country. His clinical interests include treatment of aortic aneurysms, carotid artery disease, venous disease and wound care.
TVCG centers its treatment model around optimizing the patient experience, providing advanced vascular interventions outside of the traditional hospital setting, and reducing costs for patients and payers. With nine locations in Massachusetts, TVCG is bringing lifesaving vascular care to local communities and making state-of-the-art treatment more accessible.
About The Vascular Care Group
The Vascular Care Group (TVCG) is a growing group practice committed to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of vascular disease. The practice brings together decades of expertise among a team of vascular specialists offering unparalleled care in Massachusetts at four full-service vascular care centers with five satellite offices, from Worcester to Cape Cod. Their comprehensive services cover a broad range of conditions from non-invasive vascular testing to complex vascular surgeries, including a full spectrum of open and endovascular procedures performed in-office and at affiliated hospitals throughout the state. Each care center has united some of the area’s leading vascular specialists with a focus on superior patient care. More information about the practice can be found at https://vascularcaregrp.com/.
